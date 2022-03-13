Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.2734 dividend. This represents a yield of 33.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEGRY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

