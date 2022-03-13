Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $66.95 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

