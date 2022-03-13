Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $468.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.36 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

