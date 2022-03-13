Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $279.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

