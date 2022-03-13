Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 2.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

