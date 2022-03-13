Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 28,475 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $5,829,000.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $991,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

PINS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 9,728,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,386,552. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

