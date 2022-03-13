Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Park Aerospace worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

NYSE PKE opened at $13.73 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Profile (Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.