Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of PCRFY opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

