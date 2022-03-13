Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.2% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.03. 1,175,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $598.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

