Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Lifted by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

PANW stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $598.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

