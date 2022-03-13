Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 30,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32. Optimi Health has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.22.
