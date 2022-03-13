OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 1,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

