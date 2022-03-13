Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,532 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,060,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 4,439,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,983. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

