Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $157,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,084.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 7,065,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580,359. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

