Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 58,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.71. 5,431,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.