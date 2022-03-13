ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STKS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

