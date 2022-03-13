OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%.
Shares of OCX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,595. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83.
OCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.
About OncoCyte (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
