OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Releases Earnings Results

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $13.15 on Friday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $78.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OFS Credit (Get Rating)
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.