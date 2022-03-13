OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Releases Earnings Results

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $13.15 on Friday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $78.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Credit (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.