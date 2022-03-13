Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Group International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,589. Odyssey Group International has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

About Odyssey Group International (Get Rating)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

