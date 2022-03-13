Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Odyssey Group International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,589. Odyssey Group International has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.
About Odyssey Group International (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Group International (ODYY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.