ODUWA (OWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,569.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $10,569.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

