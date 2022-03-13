OctoFi (OCTO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00007372 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $2.29 million and $35,098.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105018 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

