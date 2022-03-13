Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Plans $3.00 Dividend

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $141.30. 247,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,986. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $158.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

