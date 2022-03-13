NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DISH Network by 116,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DISH Network by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

