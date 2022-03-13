NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of PM opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.