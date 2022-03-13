NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,741 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 407.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. JustInvest LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.06 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

