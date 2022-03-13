NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $159,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

