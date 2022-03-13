NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $386.07 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $380.91 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

