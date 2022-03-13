NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

GLW stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

