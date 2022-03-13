NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 123,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

