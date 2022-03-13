NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,719 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.85 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.