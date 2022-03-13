NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,710 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Twilio accounts for about 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

TWLO opened at $132.48 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.75 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

