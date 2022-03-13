NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,627 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $5,354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 74.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,521,000 after buying an additional 235,749 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 4,237,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.