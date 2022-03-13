NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.