Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NBB opened at $19.61 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
