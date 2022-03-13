Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NBB opened at $19.61 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.