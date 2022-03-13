Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

