Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NAN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,476. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.