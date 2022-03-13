Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NAN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,476. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
