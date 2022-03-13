Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

