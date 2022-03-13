Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
