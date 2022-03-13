Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NMS stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating ) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.