NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NuVasive by 803.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NUVA opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

