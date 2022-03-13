Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

