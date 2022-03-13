Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 2,415,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.