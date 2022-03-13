NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NWE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 315,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,412. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

