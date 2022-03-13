Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.