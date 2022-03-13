Noah (NOAH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NOAH stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $49.88.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.01.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
