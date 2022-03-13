Noah (NOAH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOAH stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $8,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Noah by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Noah by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

