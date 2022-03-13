Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 840,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,322. Nitches has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Nitches

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

