Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 183.7% from the February 13th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 357,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,525. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

