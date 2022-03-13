NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.070-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.NICE also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.36. 195,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.49. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.23 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in NICE by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NICE by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

