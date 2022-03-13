News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in News by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,128,000 after buying an additional 401,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in News by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,033,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in News by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in News by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,090,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 184,843 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 568,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. News has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

