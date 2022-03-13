Newman & Schimel LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

