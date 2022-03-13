New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.91

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.85. New Gold shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 62,890 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.